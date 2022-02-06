Rain mixed briefly with snow, sleet and freezing rain expected in Triad early Monday morning

(WGHP) — Monday morning is going to be cold and wet, and we could see some snowflakes mixed in.

According to Tom Britt of the FOX8 Max Weather Center, a low pressure system off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina will be moving north along the coast overnight, pushing clouds out ahead of it. The cloud cover is expected to reach the Piedmont Triad very early Monday and is expected to bring us light rain as it moves past the North Carolina coastline.

“That rain could mix with snow, sleet and freezing rain briefly before turning to a cold rain for the rest of the day,” Britt said.

The latest computer models suggest that there won’t be enough water to cause issues with black ice or accumulation on trees or powerlines.