RADAR: Check out the hour-by-hour forecast as severe weather risk increases in Piedmont Triad

FOX8’s Interactive Radar offers a detailed look into Thursday’s forecast as severe weather threatens to bring wind, hail and possibly tornadoes to the Piedmont Triad.

The storm risk will be greatest between noon and 4 p.m., according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

The entire FOX8 viewing area is at least at a “Slight Risk” for severe weather for today.

“Expect scattered strong storms, some of which may reach severe levels,” Byrd said. “Primary threats will be damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.”

Fog will roll in throughout the morning and visibility will continue to drop as a warm front moves in.

Then, a cold front will hit, pushing in showers and thunderstorms.

Showers will continue through the night before finally tapering off early Friday.

This storm system has already heavily impacted Deep South states. Alabama has seen several tornados, and tornados have been reported in Mississippi and Louisiana. No one has been hurt as of Thursday morning.