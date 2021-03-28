Quick hailstorm takes the Asheboro community by surprise

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Asheboro community was taken by surprise by a hailstorm on Saturday.

Early Saturday afternoon, lumps of ice dropped like rain. The hail was so thick, homeowners Bobbie and Tom Frazier said they could barely see through it.

Heavy rain also caused a problem, flooding a lake-like pond in the Frazier’s backyard. Water levels reached the pier.

Bobbie said this storm was like nothing she’s seen before.

“What was odd to us is the rain was so hard. It was so white, we couldn’t see out the windows,” Bobbie said. “And then the hail came, but there was no wind for us. It was just very still wind wise, so we were very thankful.”

According to the Fraziers, the storm lasted no more than 10 minutes. And thankfully, their beautiful home had no damage.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter