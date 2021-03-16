‘Probably the nastiest storm system so far this season’: Severe weather expected across NC on Thursday

Severe weather may be on the way for later this week.

According to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton, Thursday will be cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Some will likely be severe.

Our area is in an enhanced (Level 3 Risk) for severe weather.

Denton said the system coming through on Thursday is “probably the nastiest storm system so far this season for much of the country.”.”

Damaging winds are to be expected along with large hail. There is also the chance for a few tornadoes in the region.

At the moment, it appears all of this is most likely Thursday afternoon to the early evening.

Highs will be in the upper 60s in the Triad and low to mid 70s to the southeast of the Triad. The highest chances for severe weather will be over the southern and eastern parts of our coverage area.

Thursday night will see a few lingering showers, but the severe threat should be well to the east. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

It will be partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the upper 50s.