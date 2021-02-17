‘Prepare for power outages’; Freezing rain expected to begin in Triad after midnight Thursday, last through the day

Thursday you may lose power, so now is your chance to prepare.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Wednesday night, and freezing rain is expected to arrive in the Triad after midnight.

“Once it begins, we will have a long-duration ice event with temperatures staying at or below freezing into the early afternoon,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Much of the Triad could see up to 1/2″ of ice.

“Prepare for power outages, and use today to replenish your emergency supply kit with batteries, non-perishable food and alternative heat sources, if possible,” Byrd said.

Thursday night, the freezing rain and drizzle is expected to tape off, but Friday morning will remain cold.

As the sun rises, temperatures will begin to lift toward the day’s highs in the mid-40s.

Over the weekend, it will be sunny with highs in the lower to mid-40s.