Power outages hit Piedmont Triad by hundreds as freezing rain comes down

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — True to predictions, more people in the Piedmont Triad are losing power as an ice storm sweeps through the area.

As of 9:15 a.m., more than 9,800 people across the state were without power.

Already Duke Energy has project that close to 1 million people could lose power in the Carolinas due to Thursday’s weather event.

The company said some of these outages could last several days.

To prepare, Duke Energy has thousands of employees ready, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance.

At 8:45 a.m., around 8K @DukeEnergy cust without power. Seeing outages now in Triad and Triangle areas. With ice storms, outages can often increase quicky as ice accumulation reaches ~0.25". Much of the northern half of NC still at or below freezing. Power out? Text OUT to 57892 pic.twitter.com/MaCboQF05L — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) February 18, 2021

The following Piedmont Triad counties are reporting outages, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety:

Forsyth – 577

Rockingham – 516

Stokes – 508

Yadkin – 482