(WGHP) — There’s a chance the Piedmont Triad could be in for some stormy weather to start off the week.

“There will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms later today as a cold front crosses the state,” said FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Byrd said that is a slight Level 2 risk of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Triad. The forecast predicts storms east of a line extending from eastern Stokes County through Kernersville and Asheboro to eastern Moore County.

The rest of the FOX8 viewing area is under a marginal Level 1 risk of severe weather.

Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible.

The storms come as a cold front washes across the state. As the front passes, skies will clear out quickly ushering in a clear night.