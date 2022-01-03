Piedmont Triad school districts plan delays, remote learning for Tuesday over black ice concerns

(WGHP) — Some Piedmont Triad school districts are taking steps to ensure the safety and students and staff as ice threatens to make roads dangerous.

As of about 5:20 p.m. Monday, Rockingham County Schools and Wilkes County Schools are the only two districts to make announcements about planned schedule changes.

This list will be updated with any additional schedule changes for Piedmont Triad school districts.

Randolph County School System

Due to concerns about road conditions in the early morning hours, the Randolph County School System will operate on a 3-hour delay on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Rockingham County Schools

All students will have a remote instruction day on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Due to the potential for icy road conditions early on Tuesday morning, all RCS students pre-K through 12th grade will have a remote learning day. This decision was made in collaboration with Rockingham County Emergency Services. Child Care will open at 9 a.m., and meals will not be provided.

All buildings will be open at 10 a.m. for central office, school-level administrators, teachers and other personnel. All staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely and review their options.

Wilkes County Schools

Due to the potential for black ice in some of our higher elevations, Wilkes County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay for students tomorrow, Tuesday, Jan. 4. As a reminder, buses do not leave schools before 7:45 am on 2 hour delay days.

Yadkin County Schools

Main roads around the county are in good shape. However, we have several side roads that have significant moisture on them that our buses and student drivers use. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s tonight so there is a strong potential for black ice on these roads in the morning. Therefore, Yadkin County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for students Tuesday, Jan. 4. Out of school time programs will operate on a regular schedule and will open at 6:15 in the morning. Instructional staff can report at 8.