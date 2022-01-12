Piedmont Triad prepares for winter weather, possible snow over weekend

(WGHP) — Winter weather is on the way to the Piedmont Triad and could bring snow over the weekend.

A significant winter storm is looking more and more likely, according to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

We are still around four days from this possible event. Given the amount of time, we should not get to fixed on specifics yet since much can and will likely change as we get new and better information.

Right now, confidence is growing that most precipitation will start around Sunday morning near daybreak into Sunday evening and will likely begin as snow.

There is a warm layer above the ground that will change the snow to sleet and freezing rain over areas south and east of the Triad.

Here in the Triad, we should remain in the 20s for most of the day on Sunday.

A moderate accumulation of snow changing to sleet seems to be a very likely scenario with some light freezing rain.

Crews across the Piedmont Triad are making plans to put down brine and send out snowplows on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

In areas south and east of the Triad, more sleet and freezing rain will be seen than snow.

Areas north and west of the Triad will mostly see snow with some limited sleet.

Some areas that go over to freezing rain may go back over to light snow before ending with a light accumulation of snow. Temperatures will head down to near 21.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high of 39. It will be clear and below freezing on Monday night.