Piedmont Triad prepares for 2nd round of winter weather

(WGHP) — People in the Piedmont Triad are preparing for winter weather over the weekend.

Jeff Hayes got a late start taking down his holiday decorations.

He planned to get around to it sooner, but his plans were delayed after a winter storm came through his Avondale neighborhood in Greensboro almost a week ago.

“Our neighbors down the street had a big tree come down. Took out two power poles. Two transformers,” he said.

He was left in the dark for over three days without a generator.

“We stayed in the house. It got cold. We got down to low 50’s in the house during the coldest part,” he said.

That won’t be the case this time around. Hayes bought this generator a few days ago. So, when the next storm comes, he’ll be able to keep things running.

“It’s like insurance. You don’t want to pay for it, but you’re glad when you have it. We are more prepared than ever before,” he said.

Over at Harris Teeter on Friendly Avenue, a few miles away, the parking lot was filled with cars.

People raced to the store to stock up on firewood, groceries and household supplies.

“I figured it would be crazy on either Friday or Saturday. It’s actually really busy today. I think other people had the same thought I had about beating the traffic,” Charlie Hertlein said.

He was also without power for days in the Lindley Park neighborhood.

“We have a generator now. I’m hoping it will work OK in case we lose power,” he said.

Some neighbors say they are making plans to reserve hotel rooms, while others are heading out of town to be with family until the worst of the storm is over.