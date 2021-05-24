Piedmont Triad hits first 90 degree day of the year

The Piedmont Triad hit the first 90 degree day of the year on Monday, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing.

Winding down the day! Here are your 5 pm temperatures from the FOX8 MAX Weather Center: pic.twitter.com/3UeLHwBf35 — Charles Ewing (@charles_ewing19) May 24, 2021

There will be a 20% chance for a shower or thunderstorm tonight through tomorrow night. Most of us will remain dry and even those that get will rain will be for a short period of time. Lows will be around 66.

If there is a thunderstorm, it could be strong with damaging wind. Highs tomorrow are back down to the lower 80s with that east wind.

Winds will shift again tomorrow night with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday with highs up to near 90.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a high near 90.

On Friday, a front will slip into the area from the north. his will increase our chance for a shower or thunderstorm to 40%. Highs are expected to be around 89.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, it will be partly sunny with a 40% chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday. Highs will be cooler and near 75.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, and lows will be back to the 50s starting Sunday morning.

The chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday and Monday is 20 to 25%.