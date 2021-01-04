Piedmont Triad could see snow late Thursday, Friday

There is a chance the Piedmont Triad could see some snow Thursday night into Friday.

It is still early, but it appears we could see a rain and snow mix, possibly with periods of all snow, starting late late Thursday night into Friday early afternoon, according to FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

Lows will be in the lower 30s Thursday night and highs will be in the upper 30s on Friday.

It is too early to be very confident, but model averages show a good chance to see at least a coating of snow (0.1″ or more) and the average is now around 2″ with more north and less south, Denton said.