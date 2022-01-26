Piedmont Triad could see snow Friday night as rain sweeps through

(WGHP) — Rain will sweep through the Piedmont Triad late on Friday night and is expected to change to snow overnight.

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says that clouds will increase Thursday night with lows in the upper 20s, but Friday is the day things start to change again.

Clouds will thicken as an upper-level disturbance comes our way. This will spread rain showers into the area late in the day. As the temperatures cool, we should see this mix with and then change to snow during the evening and overnight.

Amounts will be light: near one inch in the Triad with higher values in the mountains.

However, there should be less snow between us and the mountains then more to our east. The bigger numbers in the east will be from a developing coastal low.

The track of this low and speed of development will determine how far inland the snow from it will go. Right now, confidence is high for big numbers: over four inches east of I-95 in the northeast part of the state.

If it tracks farther west, our one inch could go higher, but that is not expected at this time.

Highs on Friday will be in the mid-40s and go back to the mid-20s Friday night.

Skies will be mostly sunny over the weekend.