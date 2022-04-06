(WGHP) — Strong to severe thunderstorms could roll through the Piedmont Triad overnight.

FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing says the best time frame appears to be from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday.

If there is a severe thunderstorm, damaging wind gusts are likely.

Behind the morning rain, the clouds will begin to break with highs around 70 degrees.

A few scattered afternoon rain showers are possible on Friday with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday will also be a breezy day with wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph.