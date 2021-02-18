PHOTOS: Is ice building up in your neighborhood? Share your photos, and see the ice storm’s impact on the Triad

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Ice begins to accrue at Midway Town Park. (David Weatherly/WGHP)
    Ice begins to accrue at Midway Town Park. (David Weatherly/WGHP)
  • Ice begins to accrue at Midway Town Park. (David Weatherly/WGHP)
    Ice begins to accrue at Midway Town Park. (David Weatherly/WGHP)

Glassy layers of ice may end up coating trees, powerlines and possibly roads as an ice storm sweeps across North Carolina.

The ice can be both beautiful and dangerous. If you see ice building up in your community, send us a photo, and it may appear on TV.

To submit a photo, click the “Submit Photo” button below, and include the town or city where you’re seeing ice building up.

Please only submit your photo once, and we appreciate your patience as the FOX8 team reviews all photos before adding them to our gallery.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Latest Weather News

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter