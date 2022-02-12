‘Patches’ of snow possible Sunday, Monday as Van Denton charts out 15-day snow/sleet odds

(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Van Denton says models are showing a high chance of a wintry mix Sunday and a slight chance for Monday.

In his Friday evening forecast, Denton said a cold front is coming in late Saturday, but he doesn’t expect precipitation until Sunday morning.

“A fresh supply of cold air is going to start coming in at the same time some moisture’s going to be coming across the area on Sunday morning, and that—along with this next little wave of low pressure coming through—between the two, will at least give us clouds and a chance of some light precipitation where the atmosphere would be cold enough to support the possibility of at least a rain/snow mix,” Denton said.

Different models show different possible outcomes for Sunday morning.

“This particular model that I’m showing you is drier than all the others, but this is a model that usually does a pretty good job,” he said. “And you can see a little bit of snow on there in patches, and that’s the keyword there: patchy.”

Three models are showing different predictions for snowfall, but none predict more than a half an inch. GFS is forecasting half an inch with the Euro model forecasting 0.4 inches and the NAM model forecasting 0.3 inches.

Denton clarified that those amounts would only occur in a few rare spots and wouldn’t be true of the entire Triad. Most of the Triad is likely to see flurries up to maybe a tenth of an inch.

Looking at Sunday, Denton says there’s a 42% chance of no accumulation, a 58% chance of a tenth of an inch and a slim 8% chance of an inch.

Here’s Van Denton’s full 15-day snow/sleet odds

Feb. 12 — 0%

Feb. 13 — 58% High Chance

Feb. 14 — 19% Slight Chance

Feb. 15 — 0%

Feb. 16 — 0%

Feb. 17 — 0%

Feb. 18 — 4%

Feb. 19 — 1%

Feb. 20 — 1%

Feb. 21 — 1%

Feb. 22 — 0%

Feb. 23 — 1%

Feb. 24 — 1%

Feb. 25 — 1%

Feb. 26 — 2%