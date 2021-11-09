North Carolina DOT prepares trucks for winter weather, aims to be ready by December 1

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Preparations have already begun for any snow or ice this winter brings to the PIedmont Triad, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

“During this time of the year, we make sure that our personnel are all versed on the plan that the county maintenance engineer has put in place to clear the roads of snow and ice,” said Brad Wall, NCDOT division maintenance engineer for Division 7. “And our goal is to be ready by December the first. Doesn’t mean that we won’t be able to respond before December 1, but our goal is to be fully ready by that time.”

On Tuesday, NCDOT crews were working on trucks and doing testing.

Wall said that that staffing has been an issue for the state, especially ahead of winter.

“Staffing has been a challenge, and we’re continuing to staff even now so we’ll bring on anyone we can bring on,” Wall said. “In some cases, I know in one county, I went through their dry run and they had a contact truck they needed to supplement their staff. They’ve lost some people and have not been able to replace them.”

That’s one of the reasons that it’s important that every driver does their part to help out.

Wall put it in no uncertain terms: “Very simply, if you don’t have to travel in snow and ice, I wouldn’t, and that will help us as well.”