North Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief headed to Louisiana to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida

(WGHP) — Thanks to some volunteers from right here in the Piedmont Triad, families impacted by Hurricane IDA will get much-needed help.

North Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief will soon head to Louisianna to help provide food, clean clothing and electricity to thousands of families.

The group of 70 is expected to station at a baptist church parking lot in a designated area.

Baptist on Mission will be teamed up with other organizations like Red Cross.

“We will be there probably for 3 to 4 weeks depending on how the need is. Specifically as long as the Red Cross is providing food for us to provide to other people, we will be there cooking it,” said Steve Reavis, state disaster relief coordinator for Baptist on Mission.

They are expected to stay in Louisianna for 3 to 4 weeks until they return home to North Carolina, delivering with Red Cross nearly 30,000 meals to families.