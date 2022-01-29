NOAA shows view from space as winter storm drapes snow across the East Coast

(WGHP) — If you think the view of the snow from your front door is cool, wait until you get a load of the view from space.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration keeps a constant eye on the weather patterns of the world.

The animated GIF below offers a bird’s eye view of the coast from about 7 a.m. until about noon on Saturday. You can see the snowy weather sweep across the coast, leaving behind a trail of snow in the Carolinas and much of the north and northeast.

The GeoColor image was created by CIRA/NOAA and uses True Color imaging, creating a simulated green component, during the daytime. The daytime view is meant to approximate what it would look like through human eyes from space.

The nighttime view uses Infrared technology. The blue colors represent liquid water clouds such as fog and stratus, while gray to white indicate higher ice clouds. The city lights were simulated using a static database derived from the VIIRS Day Night Band, according to NOAA.

For an even more zoomed-out look, NOAA provides imaging of the United States and of the whole eastern hemisphere.