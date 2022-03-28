RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Thunderstorms are possible later in the week, but first we’re in for a cold night, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Charles Ewing and the National Weather Service.

Monday morning, the weather service put a Red Flag Warning in place as winds and low humidity increased the risk of fire in the northeastern Piedmont Triad and northern coastal plain. The Red Flag Warning is in place until 7 p.m.

Unseasonably cool temperatures are washing across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas through Tuesday, meaning another chilly night and cool afternoon for the Piedmont Triad.

Along the coastal plains, a freeze warning or frost advisory is likely Monday night, NWS reports.

National Weather Service forecasters report, “A stray shower/flurry cannot be completely ruled out Tuesday morning, but for now will keep chances just below slight over the northern Piedmont Tuesday due to the very dry boundary layer any falling precipitation would have to overcome to reach the ground.”

In a 2:47 p.m. Monday report, NWS forecasters said the system is expected to move offshore Tuesday night, and a coastal warm front will move north across central and eastern Carolinas on Wednesday.

Weather service forecasters say the best chance for rain this week will be late Wednesday night through Thursday evening ahead of a cold front. There will be enough moisture, but the question is whether or not pressure could lead to severe weather.

“For Thursday, a strong cold front will move across the Piedmont Triad,” Ewing said. “The front will bring us a good chance for showers and perhaps a few strong thunderstorms. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 70s.”

The Storm Prediction Center has central North Carolina under a 15% chance of severe weather for Thursday into Friday.

Here’s the rest of the week, according to Ewing:

Friday will be a sunny day with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy on Saturday with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with lows in the middle 40s and highs in the middle 60s.

Partly cloudy on Monday with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the middle 60s.