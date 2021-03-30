‘Much wetter weather is on the way’; Plan for a day of showers, thunderstorms across Triad on Wednesday

Break out those raincoats if you’re heading out tomorrow. FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says, “Much wetter weather is on the way.”

Tuesday’s clear skies will begin to give way to clouds around sunset, and a warm front will rise into North Carolina overnight.

By Wednesday morning, scattered showers are expected, and the rest of the day will bring showers and thunderstorms.

“We are not going to be dealing with a severe outbreak of weather like we saw earlier this season, so that is very good news,” Byrd said.

Rain chances will rise from 20% overnight to 90% during the day.

About a half an inch of rain is expected, according to Byrd.

The sun will return Thursday and stick around for the rest of the week.