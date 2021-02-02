More wintry weather expected this weekend in the Triad

If you’re glad for a reprieve from flurries, frost and freezing rain, I’ve got some bad news for you.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says a wintry mix is on the way for Sunday morning.

Byrd warned of a possible flurry or two for Tuesday morning.

“The precipitation is light and shouldn’t cause any problems with the morning commute,” she said. “The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs near 40°.”

Tuesday will be followed by a beautiful yet chilly Wednesday, a cloudy Thursday and a wet Friday.

By Saturday, highs will be lurking in the mid-40s, and by Sunday, temperatures will barely make it to 40°.

“By Sunday morning, a wintry mix is expected. The precipitation will change over to a cold rain before ending midday,” Byrd said.