Model averages show possibility for significant snow in parts of the Piedmont, Van Denton has the latest

As we have seen all week, the European Model has been showing a possibility for a rain/snow mix on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. It has done a great job all season giving us a heads up on systems bringing some snow. No models have done a good job giving us projections for amounts (at least for the Triad).

Of the three events so far, models have shown well over 3 inches and even 6+ on many. We have not jumped on the high totals yet with a model and I am not ready to do that with this system either. Still, I do want to share what one of the best model averages is showing now so no one is caught by surprise if this comes together.

The below graphic is the SREF model. Short Range Ensemble Forecast. I am a big believer in Ensemble model forecasts as it averages many and usually gives a better result. There are other models out there already showing more than this.

Given that we are going to be near 50° on Saturday afternoon, the ground will be relatively warm, so if we do get a changeover to snow and lows near 32, the ground will melt much of the snow as it falls.

Also, just 24 hours ago, the models did not show the precipitation making it northwest of the Triad, where they now show decent snow. This could always go back down with future model runs. The models are all we (anyone) have to make a forecast for amounts.