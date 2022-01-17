Many Triad neighborhood roads still covered in snow

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — Neighborhoods across the Piedmont Triad were filled with the sound of shovels scraping the ground on Monday.

Crews spent the day in Greensboro neighborhoods plowing and salting main and secondary roads, but several remained untouched into the evening.

Some people spent their holiday off clearing their driveways and preparing for the morning commute to work. 

“I’m out here trying to clear my sidewalk and my driveway, so I can get to work tomorrow. And just in case my kids have to go to school tomorrow, I don’t want them slipping and falling down the steps.” Lettie Clark said.

Others made the most of the slippery conditions. Many families spent the day sledding down hills, making snowballs and enjoying time together.

“I think it’s really good to be able to get out. Our power didn’t go out, so we can all be sure that we can just go back home and warm up and spend some time. Nowhere to go. Nowhere to be. Don’t have to worry about COVID or anything else that’s going on. Just some good ol’ fun with the family,” David Deweese said.

Because most people have the day off for the holiday, many say they’re saving the shoveling for another day. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter