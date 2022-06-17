WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is responding to “major storms” on the east side of the city on Friday afternoon.

Multiple trees have fallen on houses, according to a WSFD statement.

Around 9,000 homes are currently without power across the city, and 10,600 outages have been reported in Forsyth County.

Officials are asking anyone who sees flooding or downed power lines to turn around.

This is a developing story.

