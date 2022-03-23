(WGHP) — The rain is here, and thunder will follow!

As steady rain continues to soak the Triad, thunderstorms are expected to develop around lunchtime. Blustery winds and the potential for isolated tornadoes will exist throughout the Piedmont Triad.

Wind will remain the biggest threat throughout the day as the storms roll through from the lunchtime hour until the mid-evening. By the late evening, the rain and storms will have moved out of the area, FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd says.

Eastern counties have the potential for early morning showers, but Thursday will be a day where the weather clears out over the course of the day.