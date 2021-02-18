LIVE BLOG: Freezing rain rolls into Piedmont Triad as Duke Energy warns of ‘significant outage risk’

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — A million North Carolinians may end up without power by day’s end as an ice storm crosses the state Thursday.

Duke Energy has projected that a million people could lose power, and some of these outages could last several days.

To prepare, Duke Energy has thousands of employees ready, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh said that freezing rain began in central North Carolina by about 3:25 a.m. Thursday.

The folks near the North Carolina-Virginia border will see the highest amounts.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of the FOX8 viewing area with the exception of Chatham County and Montgomery County. These two counties are under a Winter Storm Watch.

8:34 a.m.

Winter Storm Closes Numerous DMV License Offices



The winter storm that has hit North Carolina has forced the closure of a number of N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle driver license offices, especially in the western and north central part of the state that are dealing with ice. If you registered your cell number and/or email address to receive alerts about your appointment today, you should be getting notified if that office has closed. You can also check on the status of your local Driver License and License Plate Agency offices on the DMV website at www.ncdot.gov/dmv by typing in “office locations” in the search window.

And the DMV reminds customers that a number of processes can be handled online, including driver license and vehicle renewals and duplicates.

REMC's Outage Map is clear as of 8 am. We have line technicians from neighboring cooperatives here & ready to respond alongside our crews, should the icy precipitation impact our service area. Keep up with outage progress throughout this event here: https://t.co/dGpVQ33chj pic.twitter.com/GRjS5y28go — Randolph EMC (@RandolphEMC) February 18, 2021

8:20 a.m.

Notable power outages from Duke Energy right now:

FORSYTH – 312

ROCKINGHAM- 505

WILKES- 254

YADKIN- 254

7:50 a.m.

Ice begins to accrue at Midway Town Park. (David Weatherly/WGHP)

Ice storms and other severe weather can cause downed power lines. Stay clear of fallen power lines and report them immediately to your electric company. Thank you to all the crews currently out working to restore power. pic.twitter.com/mHMXA69NID — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) February 18, 2021

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY GOVERNMENTAL OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED TODAY/THURSDAY/FEB. 18, 2021,

DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER! PLEASE STAY SAFE!

Check the county website and social media for further updates!

Visit https://t.co/AjJZSxNc27 — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office (N.C.) (@rockcosheriff) February 18, 2021

Just before 7 a.m., and only about 4K @DukeEnergy customers without power currently BUT temps remain below freezing in large portions of #NC as freezing rain continues to fall. Significant outage risk in those areas throughout the morning. Power out? Text OUT to 57801. pic.twitter.com/7j69E0VjYE — Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) February 18, 2021

All modes of classes are cancelled. — North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) February 17, 2021

3:25 a.m.

325 am update: Light precipitation has begun to spread into central NC. Freezing rain is now being reported at Greensboro with a temp of 30F. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/VqqlkpHtoY — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 18, 2021

Make sure you have flashlights or battery powered lanterns ready in case of a power outage. These light sources are much safer than using candles. #ReadyNC #NCPrep #WinterWx pic.twitter.com/1q8bIBWePy — NC Emergency Management (@NCEmergency) February 18, 2021