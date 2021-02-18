LIVE BLOG: Freezing rain rolls into Piedmont Triad as Duke Energy warns of ‘significant outage risk’

PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. — A million North Carolinians may end up without power by day’s end as an ice storm crosses the state Thursday.
Duke Energy has projected that a million people could lose power, and some of these outages could last several days.
To prepare, Duke Energy has thousands of employees ready, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh said that freezing rain began in central North Carolina by about 3:25 a.m. Thursday.
The folks near the North Carolina-Virginia border will see the highest amounts.
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of the FOX8 viewing area with the exception of Chatham County and Montgomery County. These two counties are under a Winter Storm Watch.
8:34 a.m.
Winter Storm Closes Numerous DMV License Offices
The winter storm that has hit North Carolina has forced the closure of a number of N.C. Division of Motor Vehicle driver license offices, especially in the western and north central part of the state that are dealing with ice. If you registered your cell number and/or email address to receive alerts about your appointment today, you should be getting notified if that office has closed. You can also check on the status of your local Driver License and License Plate Agency offices on the DMV website at www.ncdot.gov/dmv by typing in “office locations” in the search window.
And the DMV reminds customers that a number of processes can be handled online, including driver license and vehicle renewals and duplicates.
8:20 a.m.
Notable power outages from Duke Energy right now:
FORSYTH – 312
ROCKINGHAM- 505
WILKES- 254
YADKIN- 254
7:50 a.m.
3:25 a.m.
