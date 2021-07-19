It’s like they always say; keep your friends close, your umbrella closer

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Don’t forget your umbrella on your way out the door this morning, and make sure your rain boots are by the door.

It’s going to be wet today. A slow-moving cold front is settling into the area and that means we’re going to keep seeing rain, all the way up through the evening hours.

There are chances for up to 2 inches of rain in places that get downpours, and localized flash flooding is a risk.

Thunderstorms rolled through this weekend, leaving people in the area in the dark for a while. Duke Energy is not reporting any significant outages in our area at this time.

We will bring you reports of flooding and outages as we get them, online and on-air.

