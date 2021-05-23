‘It’s heating up out there’: Temperature rises in Piedmont Triad over weekend, expected to hit low to mid 90s

(WGHP) The temperature is heating up in the Piedmont Triad.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh says we’ll see highs in the upper 80s on Sunday afternoon, and the temperature could climb to the low to mid 90s.

It's heating up out there! Be sure to grab some water if heading outside. Noon temps are mostly in the mid to upper 80s. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 80s to low/mid 90s. Stay cool! #NCwx pic.twitter.com/qbvfeebYug — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) May 23, 2021

FOX8’s meteorologist Charles Ewing says the higher temperatures will be here to stay over the week after a brief cold front moves through.

The cold front coming out of Virginia could bring us an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm on Monday with highs remaining in the upper 80s.

Monday’s cold front will move back north as a warm front which means on Tuesday, we will see highs around 90 under partly cloudy skies.

It will also be partly cloudy and hot on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. The record high on Wednesday is 95 degrees and was set in 1926.

Thursday should be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Our hot high pressure system will break down on Friday and our rain chances will increase. It will be partly cloudy on Friday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible on Saturday as well with highs in the middle 80s.