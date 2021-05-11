‘It’s going to set us back pretty hard’: EF-1 tornado damages homes and buildings across Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winds up to 110 mph, trees bent and snapped, homes and vehicles damaged.

Southern Alamance County families are cleaning up and making repairs on their properties, once again. Thankfully, no one was injured.

It’s been one year and one month since a tornado blew through the same area, and the tornado came at a time when people were just getting back on their feet.

“It’s going to set us back pretty hard,” said Robbie Dixon.

He has a mess on his hands at the Dixon family farm off Lindley Mill Road.

“This is where we keep most, if not all of our equipment,” Dixon said, pointing to the now-collapsed equipment shed.

Two tractors stuck inside were holding the tin structure up. That wasn’t the extent of the damage.

“100-year-old trees were uprooted and knocked the fences down,” Dixon said. “There’s a lot of heartache.”

His wheat and corn crops were damaged too. He showed FOX8 how the hail that came with the tornado and bent the stalks.

Since Monday afternoon, the fourth-generation farmer has tried to keep his cattle and farm up and running.

In April 2020, a tornado ripped through their land, sending pieces of barn roofs flying across the field and damaging equipment.

“That took about three months [to repair],” Dixon said. “We were just now getting back up and getting pretty strong and getting going.

He knows there is hard work ahead of him, but he’s thankful things were not worse.

“Everybody is alive. The cows are good,” he explained. “We’ll just pick up and go again. That’s all we can do.”

Dixon said he couldn’t have done it without the support from good neighbors.

“We have a very tight-knit community. I don’t know how many people were over here yesterday,” he added. “I really don’t have any words for it. I just appreciate it.”