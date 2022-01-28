LIVE: Interactive Radar shows when snowy weather is expected in your area!

The video above is a live feed of the City of Greensboro.

(WGHP) — You don’t have to wait to find out when the wintry weather will be in your area.

The FOX8 Interactive Radar allows you to track rain and snow in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem and all across the Piedmont Triad and North Carolina.

The radar below may take a moment to load. If the radar does not load, click here.

Today’s Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory from Friday evening until early Saturday morning.

A cold front will help change our rain into snow on Friday night. 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely with isolated totals of 2 to 3 inches possible. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s. Our winds will pick up as well overnight with wind chill values dropping into the lower teens.

A few Saturday morning clouds will give way to sunny, cold and windy conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 30s with wind chill values in the teens.

Partly cloudy on Sunday with lows in the middle teens and highs around 40 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with lows in the middle 20s and highs near 50 degrees.

Sunny on Tuesday with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the lower 50s.

A cold front will begin to push clouds our way on Wednesday with lows in the low to middle 30s and highs in the middle 50s. Chance of rain 30%.

A rainy day on Thursday with lows in the middle 40s and highs near 60 degrees. Chance of rain 60%.

Behind the cold front, Friday will be cooler day with lows around freezing and highs in the middle 40s.