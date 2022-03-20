(WGHP) — Yet again, officials in the Piedmont Triad are warning the public that the weather could make fires more dangerous.

On Sunday, several counties of the Piedmont Triad are under a “special weather” alert from the National Weather Service.

As of 10:36 a.m., the National Weather Service says wind gusts from the northwest could reach 20 to 30 mph Sunday afternoon, and humidity is expected to drop below 35% in the mountains and below 25% in the foothills and Piedmont.

“These winds and low relative humidity values will create an increased fire danger this afternoon through around sunset,” NWS said. “Wind speeds will decrease around sunset.”

During this period of high fire risk, the weather service discourages the public from outdoor burning and recommends being careful with any potential ignition sources like campfires and cigarettes.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said, “Be extra careful with any equipment that may cause a spark!”

The counties listed in the NWS “Special Weather Statement” include:

Alamance County

Alleghany County

Caswell County

Davidson County

Davie County

Forsyth County

Guilford County

Montgomery County

Randolph County

Rockingham County

Stokes County

Surry County

Wilkes County

Yadkin County