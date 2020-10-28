Hurricane Zeta moving rapidly northeast after making landfall; here’s what to expect in the Triad

Hurricane Zeta is moving rapidly through Mississippi and Alabama.

As of the 11 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta’s center is 45 miles northeast of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, heading northeast at 31 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Observations from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Zeta made landfall near Cocodrie, Louisiana.

An even faster northeastward motion is expected overnight through Thursday, then a rapid east-northeastward motion is anticipated through Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move into southern Alabama soon and then move quickly across the southeastern eastern United States through Thursday before emerging offshore of the Mid-Atlantic coast late Thursday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Mouth of the Pearl River to Navarre, Florida

* Pensacola Bay and Mobile Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Mississippi/Alabama border to Walton/Bay County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for much of the western part of the state. Counties under the warning in the FOX8 viewing area include Alleghany, Caswell, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Patrick (Va.), Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said the biggest threat to the Triad will be damaging winds on Thursday.

The storm is expected to produce half an inch to two inches of rainfall.

An isolated tornado should also not be ruled out.

