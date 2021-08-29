Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana with 150 mph winds

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast on Sunday, with the eye of one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S. coming ashore near the barrier island of Grand Isle with violent winds of 150 mph.

Ida’s landfall came on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, about 40 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

The storm is expected to move across the southeast Louisiana wetlands, weakening only slightly, and to bring devastating weather to New Orleans and Baton Rouge

Ida rapidly intensified overnight as it moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico.

The NHC said Ida is expected to bring a “life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage, and flooding rainfall” to the northern parts of the Gulf Coast, with impacts potentially starting Sunday morning.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be between 10 to 18 inches with isolated maximum levels possibly reaching into 24 inches of rain across southeast Louisiana into southern Mississippi, according to the NHC.

The water is expected to be at its deepest on the coast near or east of landfall, where larges waves are expected to join the surge.