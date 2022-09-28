PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WGHP) — A video shared with FOX8 shows the impact Hurricane Ian is having on Florida after making landfall Wednesday afternoon.

Punta Gorda residents who shared a video of the storm hitting their patio and tearing the covering say they do not have power and have evacuated.

Hurricane Ian made landfall at Cayo Costa, Florida. The Category 4 storm came ashore with winds of 140 miles per hour and is heading north-northeast at 8 mph.

“By tomorrow afternoon, it’ll be northeast of Orlando as a tropical storm, and then it will go back out in the Atlantic, and then it will start to hook back toward Hilton head and Savannah as we go into Friday afternoon,” FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said. “And then it goes from Columbia back into western North Carolina as a depression…we’ll see our heaviest rain on Saturday night and some lingering rain on Sunday as well.”