(WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a number of Tropical Storm Warnings in the Piedmont Triad due to the effects of Hurricane Ian.

The warnings were all issued between 11 a.m. and noon on Thursday.

According to the NWS, a Tropical Storm Warning is issued when sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher associated with a tropical cyclone are expected in 36 hours or less. These high winds often also bring storm surges, coastal flooding and river flooding.

The following Piedmont Triad counties are currently affected by the warning:

Forsyth

Guilford

Alamance

Davidson

Randolph

Montgomery

The peak wind forecast is at 20-30 mph with occasional gusts of 50 mph. The NWS is advising to prepare for “limited” wind damage.

Some of the potential impacts of wind damage include:

Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes and unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

Many large tree limbs being broken off and a few trees being snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted.

Some fences and roadway signs being blown over.

A few roads being impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places and hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

Scattered power and communications outages.

Another potential impact of the Tropical Storm Warning is moderate flood damage. Peak rainfall amounts are expected to be between 3-6 inches with the potential to peak higher locally.

The NWS also does not expect tornadoes to be a part of the impact. However, thunderstorms and showers with gusty winds may still occur.

