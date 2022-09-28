RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh put out new forecasts for North Carolina on Wednesday as the nation prepares for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida.

As of Wednesday morning, Ian had become a Category 4 major hurricane with winds of 140 mph.

NWS Raleigh reports central North Carolina will likely face impacts from the storm Friday through Sunday, including heavy rain, possible flash flooding, gusty winds and a few possible isolated tornadoes.

Greatest flash flood risk over the next 3 days (Courtesy of the National Hurricane Center)

Central North Carolina may see from 2 inches to as much as 6 inches of rain Friday through Sunday. The state will likely be most impacted late Friday through Saturday.

In a map of Ian’s forecasted path, NWS shows Ian crossing through central Florida to the Atlantic before turning back to land near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The storm may then move towards eastern North Carolina.

That said, NWS warns that the storm will impact areas well beyond the storm’s center path.

“DO NOT focus on the centers of the forecast track (black dots). Instead, expect and prepare for impacts to occur both within and outside the cone/hatched area,” NWS said.

Beyond Friday, forecasters say the storm’s long-term track and intensity is uncertain.