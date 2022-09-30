(WGHP) — The impacts of Ian are imminent in the Carolinas now that the storm has regained hurricane strength and nears landfall on the South Carolina coast.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Ian was about 145 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and about 225 miles south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina. Hurricane-force winds extend about 70 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 485 miles from the center.

The storm is moving north-northeast at 9 mph. Ian is expected to make landfall along the South Carolina coast on Friday before moving inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina tonight and Saturday.

Forecasters say Ian is likely to hold at its current power until making landfall, when it will begin quickly lose strength. It’s expected to become an extratropical low over North Carolina either Friday night or Saturday. The low will likely dissipate by Saturday night.

What to watch out for

The National Hurricane Center warns that the deepest water will happen along the immediate coast near and to the east of the storm’s center.

From Edisto beach, south of Charleston, up to Little River Inlet at the North-South Carolina border, storm surge could bring 4 to 7 feet of flooding if the surge comes at high tide.

From the border up to Cape Fear, there’s a risk of 3 to 5 feet of flooding.

The Cape Fear River, which lets out near Wilmington, could face 2 to 4 feet of flooding. Cape Fear up to Duck, North Carolina, including the Pamlico and Neuse Rivers, could also face 2 to 4 feet.

Albemarle Sound, south of Elizabeth City, could see 1 to 2 feet of flooding.

Outside of North Carolina, here are the possible flood totals:

Edisto Beach to Little River Inlet: 4-7 ft

Savannah River to Edisto Beach: 3-5 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Savannah River: 2-4 ft

St. Johns River: 2-4 ft

Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line: 1-3 ft

Tropical-storm-force winds have already reached the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas. Hurricane-force winds will likely reach southeastern North Carolina by Friday afternoon.

A few tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening across eastern North Carolina, shifting northward into southeast Virginia overnight through early Saturday morning, according to the NHC.

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to Cape Fear North Carolina

Neuse River North Carolina

St. Johns River Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Savannah River to Cape Fear North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Altamaha Sound Georgia to Savannah River

Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina

Pamlico River

Cape Fear River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

East of Cape Fear to Surf City North Carolina