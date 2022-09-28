(WGHP) — Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida today bringing “catastrophic” winds and flooding to central Florida before driving north into the southeastern United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Ian was 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, and 105 miles south-southwest of Punta Gorda, Florida, heading north-northeast at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds clocked in at 140 mph, making the storm an “extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center of Hurricane Ian is expected to slow down as it approaches the west coast of Florida within the hurricane warning area this morning and move onshore later today.

“Catastrophic wind damage is likely where the core of Ian moves onshore,” NHC reports.

After it makes landfall, the storm will likely begin to weaken.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the storm will likely move over central Florida, and it will likely cross into the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

Flooding

Storm surge and the tide could cause flooding with water potentially rising as much as 12 feet in certain areas.

“Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash, urban and river flooding is expected across central Florida,” NHC reports. “Widespread considerable flash, urban and river flooding is expected across portions of southern Florida through Wednesday, and northeast Florida, southeastern Georgia and coastal South Carolina later this week through the weekend.”

The NHC has released the following estimates of heights water could reach if peak surge happens during high tide:

Middle of Longboat Key to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte

Harbor: 8-12 ft

Harbor: 8-12 ft Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee: 6-10 ft

Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key, including

Tampa Bay: 4-6 ft

Tampa Bay: 4-6 ft Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable: 4-7 ft

Suwannee River to Anclote River: 3-5 ft

Lower Keys from Key West to Big Pine Key, including the

Dry Tortugas: 3-5 ft

Dry Tortugas: 3-5 ft Flagler/Volusia County Line to Savannah River including St. Johns

River: 3-5 ft

River: 3-5 ft St. Johns River south of Julington: 2-4 ft

Savannah River to South Santee River: 2-4 ft

East Cape Sable to Card Sound Bridge: 2-4 ft

Florida Keys east of Big Pine Key: 2-4 ft

Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line: 1-3 ft

Indian Pass to Suwanee River: 1-3 ft

Tornadoes are possible Wednesday across central and south Florida.

Watches and Warnings

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

Dry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West

Dry Tortugas

Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River

St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas

Indian Pass to the Anclote River

All of the Florida Keys

Flamingo to South Santee River

Flamingo to Chokoloskee

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big

Pine Key

Pine Key Florida Bay

Mouth of St. Mary’s River to South Santee River