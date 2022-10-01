GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Saturday could mark the final day for Ian, now a post-tropical cyclone, as the storm crosses over the Piedmont Triad.

As of 5 a.m., the storm was 30 miles south of Greensboro heading north-northwest at 12 mph. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

The NHC expects Ian to turn toward the north and slow down as it crosses central North Carolina into south-central Virginia by Saturday afternoon.

Ian will likely dissipate over south-central Virginia by Saturday night.

No coastal watches or warnings were in place, though forecasters say Ian’s winds may still be felt across portions of the central and southern Appalachians and over the waters east of North Carolina and Virginia.

The storm is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches of rain, with as much as 6 inches in some areas, across parts of the central Appalachians and coastal Mid-Atlantic.

The central Appalachians and southern Mid-Atlantic may see limited flash, urban and small stream flooding this weekend with minor river flooding over the coastal Carolinas. In central Florida, however, record river flooding is expected to remain through next week.

Along the coast, NHC warns of “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” along the coast of the southeastern United States and the northwestern Bahamas with swells that should subside over the weekend.

The 5 a.m. update was NHC’s final update for Ian.