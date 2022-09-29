(WGHP) — Ian has weakened to a tropical storm for now, but the storm is expected to regain some of its strength before slamming the coast of the Carolinas on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Ian was 40 miles southeast of Orlando, Florida, and 35 miles southwest of Cape Canaveral, Florida. The storm is moving northeast at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Forecasters believe the storm will move off of Florida’s Atlantic coast on Thursday before approaching South Carolina’s coast and picking up speed on Friday.

While the storm has lost some power as it cut through Florida, it is expected to pick up strength before hitting the Carolinas. The National Hurricane Center warns that Ian could be near hurricane strength as it approaches South Carolina.

Friday night and Saturday, the storm is likely to cross further inland across the Carolinas while weakening.

Flooding and tornado risk

The National Hurricane Service says that Florida is facing tropical storm conditions along the east and west coasts, and those conditions may soon spread to the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coasts later in the day through Friday. Hurricane conditions are possible from Florida’s Flagler/Volusia County Line up to South Carolina’s South Santee River through Friday.

“Widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash and urban flooding, with major to record flooding along rivers, will continue across central Florida,” the National Hurricane Center reports. “Widespread considerable flash, urban and river flooding is expected across portions of northeast Florida, southeastern Georgia and eastern South Carolina tomorrow through the weekend.”

If storm surge aligns with high tide, coastal areas could see multiple feet of flooding. Even North Carolina’s Cape Lookout is now within the area of concern with 1 to 3 feet of flooding possible.

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Altamaha Sound: 4-6 ft

Englewood to Chokoloskee including Charlotte Harbor: 4-6 ft

Altamaha Sound to South Santee River: 3-5 ft

St. Johns River north of Julington: 3-5 ft

Middle of Long Boat to Englewood: 2-4 ft

St. Johns River south of Julington: 2-4 ft

Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable: 2-4 ft

South Santee River to Little River Inlet: 2-4 ft

Patrick Air Force Base to Flagler/Volusia County Line: 1-3 ft

East of Little River Inlet to Cape Lookout: 1-3 ft

Anclote to Middle of Longboat Key, including Tampa Bay: 1-3 ft

East-central and northeast Florida is still at risk for “a tornado or two” on Thursday morning.

That tornado risk shifts to the coastal Carolinas on Friday.

Watches and Warnings

Watches/Warnings as of 5 a.m. Sept. 29, 2022 (National Hurricane Center)

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Middle of Longboat Key southward to Flamingo including Charlotte

Harbor

Harbor Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the South Santee River

St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass Florida

Boca Raton, Florida, to Cape Lookout, North Carolina

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of South Santee River to Little River Inlet

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to the South Santee River