RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Governor Roy Cooper held a news conference on Thursday afternoon with emergency officials after issuing a State of Emergency as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina.

North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. NC should see the most rain on Saturday.

“This storm can still be dangerous and even deadly,” Cooper said. “It’s time to make sure your family is prepared.”

Cooper said North Carolinians should expect possible power outages and have a plan in place in case of an emergency. He said it’s a good idea to have multiple ways to receive information such as a battery-powered radio or cellphone.

He urged North Carolinians to gather nonperishable food, water and flashlights in case of power outages.

“It’s good to plan to have a place to go if you have to leave your home,” Cooper said. “Most important, don’t drive through water on the roads. Many people have died in past storms when their vehicles ere caught in flood waters…don’t take the chance. If a road is flooded, turn around. Find a different route.”

The State Emergency Response Team activated on Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and plans to move to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

Executive order 270 waives the size and weight requirements for vehicles engaged in relief efforts before, during and after the severe weather, including power restoration and debris removal as well as the transportation of goods like food, fuel and medical supplies.

The order also suspends the weighing of vehicles used to transport livestock, poultry or crops ready to be harvested. The Council of State concurred with the waiver of transportation regulations in the order today.

“A State of Emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians should stay aware, keep a close eye on the forecast and prepare their emergency supplies.”

NC’s price gouging law against overcharging in a state of emergency is now in effect statewide.

Cooper also said he authorized the activation of about 80 members of the North Carolina National Guard to assist as needed.

North Carolinians are advised to stay aware and keep a close eye on the forecast for the next several days.

Much of North Carolina is forecast to see two to five inches of rain late this week and weekend, but five to seven inches or more will be possible near the coast and along the Blue Ridge Escarpment.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for additional information on weather preparation as well as information on power outages. Visit DriveNC.gov for current travel conditions from the NCDOT.

Click here to view the State of Emergency Order.