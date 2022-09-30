GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro and Guilford County have declared a State of Emergency beginning Friday at noon as the Triad prepares for Hurricane Ian.

The county says the declaration applies to all incorporated areas including Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Pleasant Ridge, Sedalia, Stokesdale, Summerfield, Oak Ridge and Whitsett.

The city reports that all storm drains are open and city crews have fueled and prepped vehicles with necessary tools.

City and county officials encourage residents to sign up for the Guilford Emergency Alert, Notification and Information System, “GEANI.” Officials describe GEANI as an automated system to notify residents of urgent and emergency information through your cell phone, home phone and/or e-mail.

“Given the uncertainty we have already seen with this storm, we want to ensure the county is ready for any challenges we may experience,” said Guilford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Skip Alston. “Our number one concern is for the safety of our residents and to ensure our county staff have all the tools necessary to aid our community in the event this storm impacts are greater than currently predicted.”

Greensboro police are posed for any closures and detours that might be necessary due to power outages, flooding, downed trees or power lines. They can also send out portable traffic control signs, barricades, electronic message signs and portable generators as needed.

The city has announced the following event cancellations:

Sept. 30 — PGA Hope and Chair Fitness canceled. Creatures of the Night postponed until Oct. 14.

Oct. 1 — R.E.D. Zone Football games canceled.

Oct. 2 — Art in the Arboretum canceled.