(WGHP) — There are currently four reported deaths in North Carolina associated with Hurricane Ian, according to the Office of Governor Roy Cooper.

Governor Cooper is urging North Carolinians to stay safe while doing cleanup work as some of the dangers of the storm still remain.

“The storm has passed, but many hazards remain with downed trees, downed power lines and power outages,” said Governor Cooper. “We mourn with the families of those who have died and urge everyone to be cautious while cleaning up to avoid more deaths or injuries.”

There have been four reported storm-related deaths since Friday morning:

A 25-year-old man died Friday when he lost control of his vehicle on Raleigh Road in Johnston County and hydroplaned into another vehicle in stormy conditions.

A 24-year-old woman died when her vehicle went off a wet road in Clayton and struck a tree Friday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man drowned in Martin County when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp Friday night.

A 65-year-old man in Johnston County died Saturday from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator running in his closed garage while the power was out. His wife was hospitalized.

The Governer’s Office recommends that generators should always be used outdoors and away from homes to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, over 200,00 North Carolinians are still without power and thousands of utility crews are at work throughout the state on power restoration.

At the peak of the storm on Friday night, over 400,000 were without power in North Carolina.

The State of North Carolina requested a federal emergency declaration Friday afternoon and it was granted early Saturday by President Biden and FEMA. This allows for the state to receive federal recovery support.

Damage assessments are currently taking place to determine if North Carolina qualifies for further federal assistance.