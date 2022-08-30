Hurricane Ian 5:30 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022 (Courtesy of the National Hurricane Center)

Related Stories

Quick Links

FOX8 Hurricane Tracker

Piedmont Triad Watches and Warnings

FOX8 Mobile App & Push Alerts

NOAA Weather Radio County Codes

More Hurricane Ian

North Carolina News

View All North Carolina News

Greensboro News

View All Greensboro News

Winston-Salem News

View All Winston-Salem News

High Point News

View All High Point News

Piedmont Triad News

View All Piedmont Triad News

Washington DC Bureau

View All Washington DC Bureau

Latest videos

More Videos

MOST POPULAR

Must-See Stories

See FOX8's Top Stories