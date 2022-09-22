RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) – Visitors to Cape Hatteras National Seashore are advised to avoid some of the beaches in northern Rodanthe for a couple days because of hazardous conditions expected from Hurricane Fiona.

Officials with the National Park Service said visitors should avoid a 2-mile stretch of beach between the north end of Rodanthe and South Shore Drive on Thursday and Friday, based on National Weather Service forecasts.

There is the potential for ocean overwash and beach erosion associated with the distant storm. Several homes in Rodanthe are vulnerable to damage from the surf and high winds.

Hurricane Fiona is also forecast to produce dangerous rip currents through the weekend. The town of Emerald Isle tweeted a similar warning. The National Weather Service of Newport/Morehead also tweeted about the possibility for dangerous surf.

Visitors to the Outer Banks can sign up for beach-related weather and ocean condition alerts by texting OBXBeachConditions to 77295.