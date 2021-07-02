Hurricane Elsa expected to impact Florida early next week; forms one month earlier than average first hurricane

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tropical Storm Elsa was upgraded to Hurricane Elsa early this morning, and is expected to lash Florida early next week.

Key advisories for Hurricane Elsa as of 11:00 a.m. July 2

This is the first hurricane of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season. It’s the earliest in the season that we’ve had fived named storms.

The average date when we see our first hurricane has been mid-August for the past 30 seasons. Meteorologists have been predicting that this will be an active season.

Currently Hurricane Elsa is a Category 1 storm, and could hit the southern edge of Florida as soon as Sunday evening.

Some projected paths have the remnants of Elsa in the Carolinas by early next week, but we’ll be keeping up with this as it develops.

