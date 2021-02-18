Hundreds in Rockingham County never got power back after Saturday’s ice storm. Now, they’re facing a second ice storm.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — An ice storm could bring down power for many across the Piedmont Triad. But for some, power never came back after Saturday’s storm.

As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reports about 500 people in Rockingham County do not have power.

Duke Energy says that they will not know when power will be restored until after they see the affects of Thursday’s winter storm.

The majority of Rockingham County’s outages are concentrated in Eden, near Old N.C. 87, including Windwood, Whipporrwill Hills and Carters Grove communities.

Already Duke Energy has project that close to 1 million people could lose power in the Carolinas due to Thursday’s weather event.

The company said some of these outages could last several days.

To prepare, Duke Energy has thousands of employees ready, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance.

The Piedmont Triad is under a Winter Storm Warning as freezing rain comes down across the region.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh said that freezing rain began in central North Carolina by about 3:25 a.m. Thursday.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, 1/4″ to 1/2″ of ice may build up on trees and powerlines north of U.S. 64.

The folks near the North Carolina-Virginia border will see the highest amounts.