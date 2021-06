HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Showers may give way to clearing skies Friday morning, but we haven’t seen the last of them yet.

Over the course of Friday morning, we’re expecting to see the rain and storms tapering off, according to Tom Britt of the FOX8 MAX Weather Center. There is a slight chance of scattered showers this afternoon and evening.

Saturday and Sunday, we’ll see clearing skies with summery highs in the upper 80s.

Next week, however, there’s a chance for a pop-up storm every afternoon.