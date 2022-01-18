How to prevent slips and falls after snow freezes to ice

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – The snowfall has come and gone but has left a sheet of ice in the Upstate. Although major roadways are clear, sidewalks and pavement or not.

Doctors want you to be extra careful as you walk out the door with the potential of ice on your pouches, side walks and

Health experts said they see more emergency room visits from people who slip and fall on ice due to winter weather.

Doctors said they see everything from broken ankles and hips to head and back injuries.

Experts suggest to clear the walk way of snow and ice.

They also recommend you to take short, shuffling steps, like a penguin. Walk with your arms at your side and try to wear slip-resistant shoes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather News

More Weather

Heat Index

Heat Index

Heat Index

7-Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast

Regional Temperatures

Regional Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Current Temperatures

Severe Watches and Warnings

Severe Watches and Warnings

Triad Radar

Triad Radar

Almanac

Almanac

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter